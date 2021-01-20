Boiling and ready to burst as My Size Inc. (MYSZ) last month performance was 37.17%

At the end of the latest market close, My Size Inc. (MYSZ) was valued at $1.36. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.38 while reaching the peak value of $1.56 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.38. The stock current value is $1.55.

Recently in News on January 8, 2021, My Size, Inc. Closes $2.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock Including Simultaneous Exercise of the Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option. My Size, Inc. (the “Company” or “My Size”) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), a developer of smartphone-based measurement solutions, today announced that it has completed an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) with gross proceeds of approximately $2.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Offering included 1,364,503 shares of the Company’s common stock, and 204,676 additional shares from the exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase such shares to cover over-allotments at the public offering price of $1.28 per share. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. You can read further details here

My Size Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8200 on 01/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) full year performance was -47.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, My Size Inc. shares are logging -55.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 127.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.68 and $3.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1045305 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the My Size Inc. (MYSZ) recorded performance in the market was 9.93%, having the revenues showcasing 38.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.33M, as it employees total of 23 workers.

Specialists analysis on My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the My Size Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1157, with a change in the price was noted +0.4100. In a similar fashion, My Size Inc. posted a movement of +35.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 346,865 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

Raw Stochastic average of My Size Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.26%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.31%, alongside a downfall of -47.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.39% during last recorded quarter.