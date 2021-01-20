Baidu Inc. (BIDU) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 7.19M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Baidu Inc. (BIDU), which is $250.42 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $257.4299 after opening rate of $250.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $247.88 before closing at $238.87.

Recently in News on January 11, 2021, Baidu Announces Plan to Establish an Intelligent EV Company and Form Strategic Partnership with Geely. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading Internet platform and AI company, today announced its plan to establish a company to produce intelligent electric vehicles (EV), and that it has entered into a strategic partnership with multinational auto manufacturer Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (“Geely”). Baidu will provide intelligent driving capabilities to power the passenger vehicles for the new venture, and Geely, which holds the distinction of best-selling Chinese automobile brand in past years under the Volvo and Geely brands, will contribute its expertise in automobile design and manufacturing. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Baidu Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $258.73 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $203.62 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) full year performance was 79.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Baidu Inc. shares are logging -3.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 205.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $82.00 and $258.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9875469 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Baidu Inc. (BIDU) recorded performance in the market was 15.81%, having the revenues showcasing 92.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 89.03B, as it employees total of 37779 workers.

Specialists analysis on Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

During the last month, 26 analysts gave the Baidu Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 151.21, with a change in the price was noted +124.72. In a similar fashion, Baidu Inc. posted a movement of +99.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,712,760 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BIDU is recording 0.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Trends and Technical analysis: Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Raw Stochastic average of Baidu Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.24%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 101.38%, alongside a boost of 79.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 92.08% during last recorded quarter.