Analysts Mean recommendation for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) was 2.30: Is this the key time?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is priced at $10.57 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.00 and reached a high price of $10.025, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.94. The stock touched a low price of $9.52.

Recently in News on January 19, 2021, MJ Biotech Wholly Owned Subsidiary, New England Biotech And Joint Venture Partner Genesis Botanical Research Secures CBD Extraction Facility Location. MJ Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:MJTV), is pleased to announce that it’s partner Genesis Botanical Research, has secured the location for the first of their CBD extraction facilities. The facility, once constructed, will be owned by MJTV’s wholly owned subsidiary New England Biotech, Inc. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.66 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $7.33 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) full year performance was 294.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares are logging -9.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 906.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $11.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4546249 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) recorded performance in the market was 26.46%, having the revenues showcasing 272.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.05B, as it employees total of 412 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.30, with a change in the price was noted +8.13. In a similar fashion, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. posted a movement of +299.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,532,632 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLNE is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical breakdown of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Raw Stochastic average of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.71%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 326.61%, alongside a boost of 294.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 122.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 272.28% during last recorded quarter.