Airgain Inc. (AIRG) market price of $25.81 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Airgain Inc. (AIRG) was valued at $19.34. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $19.65 while reaching the peak value of $27.55 and lowest value recorded on the day was $19.65. The stock current value is $25.81.

Recently in News on January 12, 2021, Airgain® Announces the Release of 5G and Wi-Fi 6E MULTIMAX® Next Antennas for the Fleet Vehicle Market. Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced the release of its 5G and Wi-Fi 6E MULTIMAX Next 6-in-1 and 5-in-1 antennas for fleet vehicles. MULTIMAX Next is designed to deliver leading 5G performance and support for next generation Wi-Fi 6E. MULTIMAX Next is available in a range of configurations, including ground plane independent and external whip options. The MULTIMAX Next 6-in-1 and 5-in-1 antennas support dual MIMO LTE and 5G (includes Band 14, CBRS, LAA, and Band 71) applications, 2×2 MIMO Wi-Fi, multi-constellation GNSS, and external whip connector for applications including LMR and Tetra, all in a sleek and compact enclosure. You can read further details here

Airgain Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.55 on 01/19/21, with the lowest value was $16.54 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Airgain Inc. (AIRG) full year performance was 149.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Airgain Inc. shares are logging 22.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 358.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.63 and $21.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1369504 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Airgain Inc. (AIRG) recorded performance in the market was 45.16%, having the revenues showcasing 89.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 271.52M, as it employees total of 126 workers.

Specialists analysis on Airgain Inc. (AIRG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Airgain Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.34, with a change in the price was noted +12.19. In a similar fashion, Airgain Inc. posted a movement of +89.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 84,908 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIRG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Airgain Inc. (AIRG)

Raw Stochastic average of Airgain Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.14%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 112.60%, alongside a boost of 149.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 41.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 73.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 89.36% during last recorded quarter.