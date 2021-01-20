17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 2.85M

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) is priced at $15.05 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.16 and reached a high price of $12.58, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.25. The stock touched a low price of $12.01.

Recently in News on December 4, 2020, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China with an “in-school + after-school” integrated model, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 27,400,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), with two ADSs representing five class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a public offering price of US$10.50 per ADS. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 4, 2020 under the ticker symbol “YQ.” The offering is expected to close on December 8, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares are logging -37.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.00 and $23.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2663174 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) recorded performance in the market was -4.37%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.34B, as it employees total of 2613 workers.

Analysts verdict on 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.45%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.37%. The shares increased approximately by -1.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.86% in the period of the last 30 days.