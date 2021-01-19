Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Quarterly Performance is 157.11%: Here is the Surprise Factor

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) is priced at $12.65 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.48 and reached a high price of $13.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.35. The stock touched a low price of $12.59.

Recently in News on January 15, 2021, Village Farms International Announces US$135 Million Registered Direct Offering. Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF), announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 10,887,097 common shares in a registered direct offering, for expected gross proceeds of approximately US$135 million (approximately CAD$171 million) before placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by Village Farms. Each share is being sold at a public offering price of US$12.40 (approximately CAD$15.70) per share. You can read further details here

Village Farms International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.05 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $9.97 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) full year performance was 103.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Village Farms International Inc. shares are logging -15.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 511.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.07 and $15.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10457741 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) recorded performance in the market was 24.75%, having the revenues showcasing 157.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 835.66M, as it employees total of 1000 workers.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Village Farms International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.47, with a change in the price was noted +7.72. In a similar fashion, Village Farms International Inc. posted a movement of +156.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,134,108 in trading volumes.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Village Farms International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.13%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Village Farms International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 141.41%, alongside a boost of 103.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 157.11% during last recorded quarter.