The9 Limited (NCTY) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.64M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The9 Limited (NCTY), which is $10.36 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.3077 after opening rate of $12.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.35 before closing at $11.92.

Recently in News on January 4, 2021, The9 Signed a Legally Binding Cooperation and Investment Term Sheet with Cryptocurrencies Mining Investors Led by Jianping Kong to Start the Cryptocurrencies Business. The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) (“The9”), an established Internet company, today announced that it signed a legally binding cooperation and investment term sheet (the “Term Sheet”) with several investors in the cryptocurrencies mining industry including Jianping Kong, the former Director and Co-Chairman of Canaan Inc. (Nasdaq: CAN, the first Bitcoin mining machine manufacturer listed on Nasdaq), Qifeng Sun, the former Director of Canaan Inc., Li Zhang and Enguang Li (collectively, the “Investors”). Pursuant to the Term Sheet, The9 will issue Class A ordinary shares and warrants to the Investors. The9 is expected to receive proceeds from the transactions contemplated under the Term Sheet in accordance with certain pre-agreed conditions, if realized. The Investors are expected to utilize their cryptocurrencies mining industry resources to assist The9 for its development of cryptocurrencies mining business. The9 will set up a new wholly owned subsidiary NBTC Limited to operate its blockchain and cryptocurrencies business. You can read further details here

The9 Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.82 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $5.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The9 Limited (NCTY) full year performance was -0.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The9 Limited shares are logging -62.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 407.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.04 and $27.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1717062 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The9 Limited (NCTY) recorded performance in the market was 192.66%, having the revenues showcasing 270.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 121.11M, as it employees total of 61 workers.

Specialists analysis on The9 Limited (NCTY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The9 Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.58, with a change in the price was noted +5.76. In a similar fashion, The9 Limited posted a movement of +125.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,499,192 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: The9 Limited (NCTY)

Raw Stochastic average of The9 Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.51%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 192.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.32%, alongside a downfall of -0.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 264.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 270.00% during last recorded quarter.