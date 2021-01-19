Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.12

At the end of the latest market close, Tesla Inc. (TSLA) was valued at $845.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $852.00 while reaching the peak value of $859.90 and lowest value recorded on the day was $819.10. The stock current value is $826.16.

Recently in News on January 14, 2021, Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast. Tesla will post its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after market close on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q4 and full year 2020 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Tesla Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $884.49 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $717.19 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) full year performance was 704.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tesla Inc. shares are logging -6.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1078.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $70.10 and $884.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 38536544 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tesla Inc. (TSLA) recorded performance in the market was 17.07%, having the revenues showcasing 84.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 783.12B, as it employees total of 48016 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 517.75, with a change in the price was noted +423.32. In a similar fashion, Tesla Inc. posted a movement of +105.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 54,735,773 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TSLA is recording 0.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.66.

Technical breakdown of Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Raw Stochastic average of Tesla Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.26%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tesla Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 175.23%, alongside a boost of 704.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 84.05% during last recorded quarter.