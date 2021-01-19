PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.72M in the recent 3 months

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) is priced at $1.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.19 and reached a high price of $1.19, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.21. The stock touched a low price of $1.03.

Recently in News on January 14, 2021, PolarityTE Announces Closing of $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules. PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE), a company focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials, announced today the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering. In the offering the company sold 6,670,000 shares (the “Shares”) of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 2,420,910 shares of Common Stock (the “Pre-Funded Warrants”), which have been exercised, and accompanying common warrants to purchase up to 9,090,910 shares of Common Stock. Each Share and Pre-Funded Warrant was sold together with a Warrant. The combined offering price of each Share and accompanying Warrant was $1.100 and for each Pre-Funded Warrant and accompanying Warrant was $1.099. The Warrants are immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $1.20 per share of common stock and will expire five years from the date of issuance. You can read further details here

PolarityTE Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7300 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.6850 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) full year performance was -75.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PolarityTE Inc. shares are logging -76.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $4.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9732552 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) recorded performance in the market was 58.82%, having the revenues showcasing -0.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.37M, as it employees total of 153 workers.

Analysts verdict on PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PolarityTE Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9277, with a change in the price was noted -0.2000. In a similar fashion, PolarityTE Inc. posted a movement of -15.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,208,676 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PTE is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of PolarityTE Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.71%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of PolarityTE Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.52%, alongside a downfall of -75.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 76.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.92% during last recorded quarter.