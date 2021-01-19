Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.12

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is priced at $0.51 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.56 and reached a high price of $0.57, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.52. The stock touched a low price of $0.51.

Recently in News on January 19, 2021, LOOMING INVESTOR DEADLINE: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.– NAK. Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) from December 21, 2017 through November 25, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. investors under the federal securities laws. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6900 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $0.3224 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) full year performance was 27.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares are logging -79.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $2.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13071003 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) recorded performance in the market was 61.80%, having the revenues showcasing -52.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 278.00M.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7685, with a change in the price was noted -0.1080. In a similar fashion, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. posted a movement of -17.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,495,746 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NAK is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.74%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 61.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -69.17%, alongside a boost of 27.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 40.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 66.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -52.20% during last recorded quarter.