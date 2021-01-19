NIO Limited (NIO) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 9.03%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of NIO Limited (NIO), which is $56.27 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $60.22 after opening rate of $59.84 while the lowest price it went was recorded $55.67 before closing at $60.87.

Recently in News on January 13, 2021, NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes. NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced the pricing of US$650 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and US$650 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes,” and, together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”) (the “Notes Offering”). The Notes have been offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and certain persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. In addition, the Company has granted the initial purchasers in the Notes Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional US$100 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2026 Notes and US$100 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2027 Notes. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering mainly for general corporate purposes and to further strengthen its cash and balance sheet positions. You can read further details here

NIO Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $66.99 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $49.08 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

NIO Limited (NIO) full year performance was 1187.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NIO Limited shares are logging -16.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2566.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.11 and $66.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 130796511 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NIO Limited (NIO) recorded performance in the market was 15.45%, having the revenues showcasing 100.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 81.53B, as it employees total of 7442 workers.

NIO Limited (NIO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the NIO Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.42, with a change in the price was noted +41.30. In a similar fashion, NIO Limited posted a movement of +275.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 159,220,969 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NIO is recording 1.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.84.

NIO Limited (NIO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.69%.

If we look into the earlier routines of NIO Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 407.39%, alongside a boost of 1187.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 100.46% during last recorded quarter.