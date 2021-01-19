Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 33.99M

At the end of the latest market close, Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) was valued at $24.44. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.10 while reaching the peak value of $23.67 and lowest value recorded on the day was $21.85. The stock current value is $22.39.

Recently in News on January 15, 2021, Marathon Patent Group Announces Closing of $250.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:MARA) (“Marathon” or “Company”) today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $20.0 per share in the offering. The gross proceeds to the Company were $250.0 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. You can read further details here

Marathon Patent Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.37 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $10.53 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) full year performance was 2100.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares are logging -21.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6257.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $28.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 33298945 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) recorded performance in the market was 114.46%, having the revenues showcasing 860.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 998.59M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Marathon Patent Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.59, with a change in the price was noted +20.08. In a similar fashion, Marathon Patent Group Inc. posted a movement of +869.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 24,041,885 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MARA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA)

Raw Stochastic average of Marathon Patent Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.14%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Marathon Patent Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 114.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2394.71%, alongside a boost of 2100.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 216.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 860.94% during last recorded quarter.