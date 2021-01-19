Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 38.71M

At the end of the latest market close, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) was valued at $6.30. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.065 while reaching the peak value of $6.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.93. The stock current value is $5.96.

Recently in News on January 14, 2021, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.: Material Fact: Payment of Complementary Dividends. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that its Board of Directors approved as of today, January 14, 2021, the payment up to April 30, 2021 of the following earnings to stockholders, based on the final stockholding position recorded on January 22, 2021:. You can read further details here

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.35 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $5.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) full year performance was -26.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares are logging -27.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.47 and $8.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 31882030 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) recorded performance in the market was -2.13%, having the revenues showcasing 43.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.88B, as it employees total of 96900 workers.

The Analysts eye on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.02, with a change in the price was noted +1.61. In a similar fashion, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. posted a movement of +37.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 35,638,652 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ITUB is recording 4.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.44.

Technical rundown of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Raw Stochastic average of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.80%.

Considering, the past performance of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.23%, alongside a downfall of -26.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.21% during last recorded quarter.