Inuvo Inc. (INUV) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.38M in the recent 3 months

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) is priced at $1.03 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.69 and reached a high price of $0.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.65. The stock touched a low price of $0.64.

Recently in News on January 14, 2021, Inuvo Prices $8.0 Million Common Stock Offering. Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence that serves brands and agencies, today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 13,333,334 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at a price of $0.60 per share, pursuant to a registered direct offering. The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $8.0 million before deducting fees and other estimated offering expenses. The closing of the registered direct offering is expected to take place on or about January 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Inuvo Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1000 on 01/19/21, with the lowest value was $0.4484 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) full year performance was 108.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Inuvo Inc. shares are logging -6.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1017.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.09 and $1.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 89248348 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Inuvo Inc. (INUV) recorded performance in the market was 43.56%, having the revenues showcasing 86.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 66.12M, as it employees total of 64 workers.

The Analysts eye on Inuvo Inc. (INUV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Inuvo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4146, with a change in the price was noted +0.6109. In a similar fashion, Inuvo Inc. posted a movement of +145.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,643,192 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INUV is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Technical rundown of Inuvo Inc. (INUV)

Raw Stochastic average of Inuvo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.81%.

Considering, the past performance of Inuvo Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.09%, alongside a boost of 108.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 58.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 86.41% during last recorded quarter.