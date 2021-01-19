Here is why Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) recent weekly performance of 15.97% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY). It is currently valued at $2.94. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.18, after setting-off with the price of $3.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.90 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.05.

Recently in News on January 12, 2021, Digital Ally, Inc. Announces Pricing of $30.95 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules. Digital Ally, Inc., (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 10,000,000 its shares of common stock (pursuant to the direct sale of shares of the Company’s common stock and pre-funded warrants issuable to investors who would beneficially own more than 9.99% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock) and warrants to purchase up to 10,000,000 of its shares of common stock at a price of $3.095 per share and accompanying warrant for aggregate gross proceeds of $30,950,000, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants will have an exercise price of $3.25 per share, are exercisable immediately and will expire five years following the date of issuance. You can read further details here

Digital Ally Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.98 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $2.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) full year performance was 209.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital Ally Inc. shares are logging -58.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 359.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.64 and $7.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7592128 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) recorded performance in the market was 30.34%, having the revenues showcasing 35.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 87.20M, as it employees total of 119 workers.

Analysts verdict on Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Digital Ally Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.41, with a change in the price was noted +0.88. In a similar fashion, Digital Ally Inc. posted a movement of +42.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,020,177 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DGLY is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Ally Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.32%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Digital Ally Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.03%, alongside a boost of 209.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.56% during last recorded quarter.