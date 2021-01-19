EHang Holdings Limited (EH) market price of $40.00 offers the impression of an exciting value play

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is priced at $40.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $48.67 and reached a high price of $51.40, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $44.46. The stock touched a low price of $39.00.

Recently in News on January 12, 2021, EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China. EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, announced strategic partnerships with Zhuhai Da Heng Qin Pan-Tourism Development Co., Ltd., Zhuhai Huafa Sports Operations Management Co., Ltd. and Flying World (Zhuhai) Technology Co., Ltd. to jointly initiate Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) operations for aerial sightseeing and other air mobility services in the Hengqin New Area, the largest island and a Free Trade Zone in southeast Zhuhai in Guangdong Province of China. By establishing AAV experience centers and a suite of supporting service systems, EHang AAVs will be integrated into the daily life of the local population. You can read further details here

EHang Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $51.40 on 01/15/21, with the lowest value was $20.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) full year performance was 200.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, EHang Holdings Limited shares are logging -19.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 427.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.59 and $49.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7573920 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the EHang Holdings Limited (EH) recorded performance in the market was 89.48%, having the revenues showcasing 343.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.22B, as it employees total of 240 workers.

Analysts verdict on EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the EHang Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.76, with a change in the price was noted +32.12. In a similar fashion, EHang Holdings Limited posted a movement of +407.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 866,035 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EH is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of EHang Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.17%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of EHang Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 89.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 282.78%, alongside a boost of 200.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 62.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 114.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 343.46% during last recorded quarter.