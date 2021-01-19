Boiling and ready to burst as Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) last month performance was 22.34%

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) is priced at $2.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.517 and reached a high price of $2.52, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.58. The stock touched a low price of $2.25.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, Astrotech’s Subsidiary 1st Detect Wins Gold at ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards as Best CBRNE Detection System. Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) announced today that its 1st Detect subsidiary has received a Gold Award for its TRACER 1000 explosives trace detector (ETD) in the Best CBRNE Detection System category at American Security Today’s ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards program. You can read further details here

Astrotech Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.65 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $1.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) full year performance was 7.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Astrotech Corporation shares are logging -70.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.98 and $7.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2270197 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) recorded performance in the market was 29.94%, having the revenues showcasing 32.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 39.79M, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Astrotech Corporation (ASTC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Astrotech Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.87, with a change in the price was noted -0.18. In a similar fashion, Astrotech Corporation posted a movement of -7.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,658,940 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Astrotech Corporation (ASTC)

Raw Stochastic average of Astrotech Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.83%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Astrotech Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.23%, alongside a boost of 7.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.95% during last recorded quarter.