Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Quarterly Performance is 403.74%: Here is the Surprise Factor

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), which is $47.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $52.2999 after opening rate of $51.30 while the lowest price it went was recorded $46.6001 before closing at $52.62.

Recently in News on January 12, 2021, Blink Charging Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock for Total Gross Proceeds of $232.1 Million. Blink Charging Co. (the “Company” or “Blink”) (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leading owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today closed its previously announced underwritten public offering. In the offering, Blink sold 5,400,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $41.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $221.4 million. The underwriters also exercised their option in full to purchase an additional 260,000 shares of common stock from the Company and 550,000 shares from the chief executive and one other officer of the Company, resulting in additional gross proceeds of approximately $10.7 million to the Company and $22.6 million to the selling stockholders. The total net proceeds to the Company, after underwriting discounts, but before estimated expenses of the offering payable by the Company, were approximately $221.6 million. You can read further details here

Blink Charging Co. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.85 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $36.61 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) full year performance was 2100.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blink Charging Co. shares are logging -18.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3668.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $57.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10385095 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) recorded performance in the market was 10.18%, having the revenues showcasing 403.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.70B, as it employees total of 67 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Blink Charging Co. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.24, with a change in the price was noted +39.03. In a similar fashion, Blink Charging Co. posted a movement of +483.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,135,733 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BLNK is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical breakdown of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

Raw Stochastic average of Blink Charging Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.33%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Blink Charging Co., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 629.10%, alongside a boost of 2100.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 66.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 403.74% during last recorded quarter.