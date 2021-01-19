Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.02

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS), which is $0.68 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.6926 after opening rate of $0.68 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.6108 before closing at $0.64.

Recently in News on January 15, 2021, Aeterna Zentaris to Present at NobleCon17. – Live video webcast with CEO, Dr. Klaus Paulini, on Wednesday, January 20th at 12:00 PM ET –. You can read further details here

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7400 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.4200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) full year performance was -40.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are logging -55.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.29 and $1.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6864572 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) recorded performance in the market was 50.41%, having the revenues showcasing 71.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.70M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4024, with a change in the price was noted +0.1958. In a similar fashion, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. posted a movement of +39.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,290,735 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEZS is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

Raw Stochastic average of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.95%.

Considering, the past performance of Aeterna Zentaris Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 50.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.86%, alongside a downfall of -40.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 67.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 71.12% during last recorded quarter.