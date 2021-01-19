AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.31M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) was valued at $1.86. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.95 while reaching the peak value of $2.295 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.91. The stock current value is $2.08.

Recently in News on January 14, 2021, AcelRx Announces Year-End 2020 Metrics and Review of 2020 Achievements. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced preliminary unaudited financial results and other information in connection with its participation in investor presentations, meetings and events during the week of the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The Company will post its revised corporate presentation in the investor section of its website. You can read further details here

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.30 on 01/15/21, with the lowest value was $1.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) full year performance was 4.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -5.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 196.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $2.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15392706 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) recorded performance in the market was 67.74%, having the revenues showcasing 23.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 208.62M, as it employees total of 25 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.48, with a change in the price was noted +0.81. In a similar fashion, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +63.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,304,087 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.56%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.08%, alongside a boost of 4.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 54.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 61.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.81% during last recorded quarter.