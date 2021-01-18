Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 10.73%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC), which is $36.05 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $37.2441 after opening rate of $31.55 while the lowest price it went was recorded $31.01 before closing at $32.42.

Recently in News on November 2, 2020, Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports Third Quarter Pre-tax Profit of $6.0 million. Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) today reported third quarter total revenues of $70.6 million and pre-tax profit of $6.0 million. The Company reported lower revenue in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The slowdown in global travel has led to a reduction in aircraft and engine utilization as well as a reduction in demand for aircraft and engine spare parts which keep airline fleets in operation. For the third quarter of 2020, aggregate lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues were $62.3 million and spare parts sales were $2.9 million. You can read further details here

Willis Lease Finance Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $37.24 on 01/15/21, with the lowest value was $30.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) full year performance was -38.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Willis Lease Finance Corporation shares are logging -41.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 155.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.11 and $61.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18872 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) recorded performance in the market was 18.35%, having the revenues showcasing 74.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 193.59M, as it employees total of 218 workers.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Willis Lease Finance Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.38, with a change in the price was noted +15.64. In a similar fashion, Willis Lease Finance Corporation posted a movement of +76.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,700 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WLFC is recording 4.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.02.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Willis Lease Finance Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.07%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Willis Lease Finance Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 62.02%, alongside a downfall of -38.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 74.92% during last recorded quarter.