Why is Beam Global (BEEM) up 944.92% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Beam Global (BEEM) was valued at $67.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $65.25 while reaching the peak value of $65.99 and lowest value recorded on the day was $60.0366. The stock current value is $60.71.

Recently in News on January 14, 2021, State of California Extends and Expands Contract With Beam Global for Rapidly Deployed Sustainable EV Charging Products. Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the State of California has extended Beam Global’s contract #1-18-61-16 to supply EV ARC™ systems to State of California Departments and other governmental entities, and expanded the contract to include government entities in other U.S. states at the California negotiated price, without their having to go through a lengthy procurement or technology review process. The award extends the contract through June 23, 2022. You can read further details here

Beam Global had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $75.50 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $49.08 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Beam Global (BEEM) full year performance was 944.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Beam Global shares are logging -20.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1171.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.77 and $75.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 986935 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Beam Global (BEEM) recorded performance in the market was -17.71%, having the revenues showcasing 276.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 536.68M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

The Analysts eye on Beam Global (BEEM)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Beam Global a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.49, with a change in the price was noted +49.50. In a similar fashion, Beam Global posted a movement of +441.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 592,100 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BEEM is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Beam Global (BEEM)

Raw Stochastic average of Beam Global in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.96%.

Considering, the past performance of Beam Global, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 389.99%, alongside a boost of 944.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 58.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 276.85% during last recorded quarter.