Time to Buy Beat-Down TransUnion (TRU) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, TransUnion (TRU) was valued at $92.75. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $92.53 while reaching the peak value of $93.09 and lowest value recorded on the day was $90.98. The stock current value is $91.27.

Recently in News on January 6, 2021, TransUnion Announces Earnings Release Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Results. TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, in a press release to be issued by 6:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The company will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss its financial results. The press release and a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru. You can read further details here

TransUnion had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $99.82 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $90.98 for the same time period, recorded on 01/15/21.

TransUnion (TRU) full year performance was -1.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TransUnion shares are logging -11.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $52.50 and $102.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 991713 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TransUnion (TRU) recorded performance in the market was -8.01%, having the revenues showcasing 3.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.65B, as it employees total of 7100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about TransUnion (TRU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TransUnion a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 90.09, with a change in the price was noted +6.03. In a similar fashion, TransUnion posted a movement of +7.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,147,768 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TRU is recording 1.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.55.

Technical breakdown of TransUnion (TRU)

Raw Stochastic average of TransUnion in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.52%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of TransUnion, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.19%, alongside a downfall of -1.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.31% during last recorded quarter.