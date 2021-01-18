Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 80.82K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP), which is $13.38 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.5295 after opening rate of $12.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.50 before closing at $11.36.

Recently in News on January 6, 2021, Steel Partners Holdings LP announces Jason Lloyd named President of WebBank. Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE: SPLP) today announced the appointment of Jason Lloyd as the President of WebBank, succeeding Kelly Barnett. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.53 on 01/15/21, with the lowest value was $10.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) full year performance was 15.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares are logging 11.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 210.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.31 and $11.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 85657 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) recorded performance in the market was 24.47%, having the revenues showcasing 141.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 286.47M, as it employees total of 5000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Steel Partners Holdings L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.68, with a change in the price was noted +6.38. In a similar fashion, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. posted a movement of +91.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 57,667 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SPLP is recording 5.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.58.

Technical breakdown of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP)

Raw Stochastic average of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.64%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Steel Partners Holdings L.P., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 163.39%, alongside a boost of 15.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 50.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 141.95% during last recorded quarter.