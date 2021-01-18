Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Adient plc (ADNT) was down -3.81%

At the end of the latest market close, Adient plc (ADNT) was valued at $36.50. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $35.64 while reaching the peak value of $36.12 and lowest value recorded on the day was $34.30. The stock current value is $35.11.

Recently in News on January 7, 2021, Adient to discuss Q1 fiscal 2021 financial results on Feb. 5, 2021. Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, will host a call for financial analysts on Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results. The call will be hosted by Adient’s president and chief executive officer, Douglas Del Grosso, and executive vice president and chief financial officer, Jeff Stafeil. You can read further details here

Adient plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.26 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $33.19 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Adient plc (ADNT) full year performance was 60.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Adient plc shares are logging -8.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 495.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.90 and $38.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 949664 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Adient plc (ADNT) recorded performance in the market was 0.98%, having the revenues showcasing 64.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.43B, as it employees total of 77000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Adient plc (ADNT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Adient plc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.21, with a change in the price was noted +17.39. In a similar fashion, Adient plc posted a movement of +98.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 954,668 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADNT is recording 3.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.38.

Technical breakdown of Adient plc (ADNT)

Raw Stochastic average of Adient plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Adient plc, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 97.36%, alongside a boost of 60.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 64.99% during last recorded quarter.