Recent Change of 4.79% in the Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS), which is $12.68 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.25 after opening rate of $12.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.02 before closing at $12.10.

Recently in News on January 5, 2021, Ondas Networks Delivers New Mercury Software-Based Radio Platform to North American Class 1 Rail Customer. Groundbreaking communications platform enables advanced rail and other mission critical applications. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.90 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $8.54 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ondas Holdings Inc. shares are logging -15.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 238.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.75 and $14.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 981812 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) recorded performance in the market was 35.91%, having the revenues showcasing -15.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 321.06M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ondas Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.60, with a change in the price was noted -5.32. In a similar fashion, Ondas Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -29.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 137,893 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

Raw Stochastic average of Ondas Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.92%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.91%. The shares increased approximately by 37.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 111.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.47% during last recorded quarter.