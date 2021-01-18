Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Could Pay Off Investors

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) is priced at $3.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.45 and reached a high price of $3.48, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.45. The stock touched a low price of $3.30.

Recently in News on December 22, 2020, Qualigen Therapeutics Issues CEO Letter to Stockholders with 2021 Outlook. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QLGN), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, announces that Michael Poirier, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, has issued a letter to Qualigen’s stockholders. The full text is as follows:. You can read further details here

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.77 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $2.96 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) full year performance was -37.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -84.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.87 and $21.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 927609 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) recorded performance in the market was 12.96%, having the revenues showcasing -28.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 92.11M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.04, with a change in the price was noted -1.22. In a similar fashion, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -26.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,075,512 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN)

Raw Stochastic average of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.92%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.37%, alongside a downfall of -37.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.27% during last recorded quarter.