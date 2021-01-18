Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), which is $21.34 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $21.64 after opening rate of $21.64 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.94 before closing at $21.65.

Recently in News on January 13, 2021, Levi Strauss & Co. to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter ended November 29, 2020. The call will be held on Wednesday, January 27 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and will be hosted by Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, and Harmit Singh, executive vice president and chief financial officer. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Levi Strauss & Co. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.64 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $19.41 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) full year performance was 8.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Levi Strauss & Co. shares are logging -5.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.09 and $22.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 917735 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) recorded performance in the market was 6.27%, having the revenues showcasing 33.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.60B, as it employees total of 15800 workers.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Levi Strauss & Co. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.89, with a change in the price was noted +8.64. In a similar fashion, Levi Strauss & Co. posted a movement of +68.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,825,112 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LEVI is recording 1.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Levi Strauss & Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.31%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Levi Strauss & Co., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 72.65%, alongside a boost of 8.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.21% during last recorded quarter.