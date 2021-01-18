Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) market price of $23.40 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP). It is currently valued at $23.40. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $25.00, after setting-off with the price of $21.34. Company’s stock value dipped to $21.18 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $21.36.

Recently in News on January 13, 2021, Harpoon Therapeutics Granted Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for HPN217 for Treatment of Multiple Myeloma. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation for HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. HPN217, a tri-specific T cell activating recombinant protein construct (TriTAC®) targets B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA), a well-validated antigen expressed on malignant multiple myeloma cells. Harpoon has four drug product candidates in clinical development for the treatment of solid and hematologic malignancies based on its proprietary TriTAC platform. You can read further details here

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.00 on 01/15/21, with the lowest value was $16.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) full year performance was 58.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -6.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 127.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.27 and $25.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 351067 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) recorded performance in the market was 40.88%, having the revenues showcasing 44.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 684.22M, as it employees total of 77 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.92, with a change in the price was noted +10.34. In a similar fashion, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +79.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 213,006 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HARP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)

Raw Stochastic average of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.38%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 55.17%, alongside a boost of 58.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 52.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.53% during last recorded quarter.