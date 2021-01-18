Do Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC) beta value of 0.05 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC). It is currently valued at $13.14. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $13.14, after setting-off with the price of $13.14. Company’s stock value dipped to $13.14 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.25.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend. Thomas W. Schneider, President/CEO of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc., the bank holding company of Pathfinder Bank (NASDAQ: PBHC) (listing: PathBcp), has announced that the Company has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share on the Company’s common and preferred stock, and a cash dividend of $0.06 per notional share for the issued common stock warrant relating to the fiscal quarter ending December 31st, 2020. The dividend will be payable to all shareholders of record on January 15th, 2021 and will be paid on February 5th, 2021. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.14 on 01/15/21, with the lowest value was $11.52 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC) full year performance was -2.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. shares are logging -9.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.08 and $14.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 773 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC) recorded performance in the market was 14.46%, having the revenues showcasing 22.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 58.21M, as it employees total of 151 workers.

The Analysts eye on Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.80, with a change in the price was noted +3.84. In a similar fashion, Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. posted a movement of +41.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,915 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PBHC is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Technical rundown of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC)

Raw Stochastic average of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 97.26%.

Considering, the past performance of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.46%, alongside a downfall of -2.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.80% during last recorded quarter.