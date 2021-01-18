Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $51.01

At the end of the latest market close, Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) was valued at $48.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $47.70 while reaching the peak value of $48.72 and lowest value recorded on the day was $47.60. The stock current value is $48.59.

Recently in News on November 3, 2020, Coca-Cola European Partners plc Announces Update re Coca-Cola Amatil acquisition. Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)(LSE:CCEP) today announces it has entered into binding agreements to acquire Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (CCL), including by way of a Board recommended scheme of arrangement You can read further details here

Coca-Cola European Partners plc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $51.68 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $47.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/15/21.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) full year performance was -8.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Coca-Cola European Partners plc shares are logging -14.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $28.35 and $57.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 979821 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) recorded performance in the market was -2.49%, having the revenues showcasing 26.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.15B, as it employees total of 23300 workers.

Analysts verdict on Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Coca-Cola European Partners plc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.87, with a change in the price was noted +7.55. In a similar fashion, Coca-Cola European Partners plc posted a movement of +18.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,443,023 in trading volumes.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Coca-Cola European Partners plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.01%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Coca-Cola European Partners plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.73%, alongside a downfall of -8.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.34% during last recorded quarter.