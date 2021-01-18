Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) is on the roll with an average volume of 26.06K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU), which is $19.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $19.23 after opening rate of $17.47 while the lowest price it went was recorded $17.01 before closing at $17.40.

Recently in News on January 14, 2021, Capital Senior Living Names Jay Reed Vice President of Information Technology. Experienced Technology Executive to Join Senior Management Team. You can read further details here

Capital Senior Living Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.23 on 01/15/21, with the lowest value was $11.48 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) full year performance was -58.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Capital Senior Living Corporation shares are logging -58.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 184.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.75 and $46.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 61760 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) recorded performance in the market was 55.83%, having the revenues showcasing 103.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.34M, as it employees total of 4202 workers.

Analysts verdict on Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Capital Senior Living Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.31, with a change in the price was noted +9.52. In a similar fashion, Capital Senior Living Corporation posted a movement of +98.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 20,759 in trading volumes.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Capital Senior Living Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.38%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Capital Senior Living Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 110.72%, alongside a downfall of -58.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 34.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by 30.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 103.49% during last recorded quarter.