Analysts Mean recommendation for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), which is $2.53 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.55 after opening rate of $2.35 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.31 before closing at $2.38.

Recently in News on December 16, 2020, RRD Responds to Recent Rumors Regarding Its Asia Pacific Business. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) (“RRD” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, issued today the following statement in response to a recent Bloomberg article regarding the potential sale of its Asia Pacific business. You can read further details here

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.63 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $2.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) full year performance was -26.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares are logging -29.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 251.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $3.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 854321 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) recorded performance in the market was 11.95%, having the revenues showcasing 99.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 169.89M, as it employees total of 36400 workers.

Analysts verdict on R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.55, with a change in the price was noted +1.23. In a similar fashion, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company posted a movement of +94.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 978,209 in trading volumes.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.47%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 112.61%, alongside a downfall of -26.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 99.21% during last recorded quarter.