Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) market price of $21.35 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG), which is $21.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $21.66 after opening rate of $18.99 while the lowest price it went was recorded $18.985 before closing at $18.83.

Recently in News on December 29, 2020, Yatsen Enters into Strategic Collaboration with Sensient Technologies. Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leader in the rapidly evolving China beauty market, announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Sensient Technologies Corporation and Sensient Technologies Corporation (China) Limited (“Sensient”) to jointly establish Innovative Color Laboratories with operations in Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Singapore. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yatsen Holding Limited shares are logging 1.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.17 and $21.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3226969 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) recorded performance in the market was 25.59%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.45B, as it employees total of 3355 workers.

The Analysts eye on Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yatsen Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.85%.

Considering, the past performance of Yatsen Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.59%. The shares increased approximately by 24.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.86% in the period of the last 30 days.