Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 4.08M

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is priced at $171.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $171.10 and reached a high price of $172.54, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $171.41. The stock touched a low price of $170.35.

Recently in News on January 7, 2021, TI revolutionizes EV battery management with the industry’s best-performing wireless BMS solution, the first concept assessed for enabling ASIL D systems. TÜV SÜD-assessed functional safety concept and advanced product portfolio empower automakers to build more reliable and efficient electric vehicles. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Texas Instruments Incorporated had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $173.66 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $160.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) full year performance was 32.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Texas Instruments Incorporated shares are logging -1.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $93.09 and $173.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3414022 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) recorded performance in the market was 4.62%, having the revenues showcasing 12.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 154.65B, as it employees total of 29768 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Texas Instruments Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 152.52, with a change in the price was noted +31.38. In a similar fashion, Texas Instruments Incorporated posted a movement of +22.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,048,958 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TXN is recording 0.82 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.75.

Technical breakdown of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Raw Stochastic average of Texas Instruments Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.94%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Texas Instruments Incorporated, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.91%, alongside a boost of 32.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.40% during last recorded quarter.