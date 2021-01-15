Recent Change of 9.37% in the Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) is priced at $1.75 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.66 and reached a high price of $1.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.60. The stock touched a low price of $1.62.

Recently in News on January 13, 2021, How to Secure Remote Access with VPNs? Safe-T Strengthen Relations with its Partners. Join Safe-T and leading partners for its January virtual events. You can read further details here

Safe-T Group Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7500 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $1.3100 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) full year performance was -42.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Safe-T Group Ltd shares are logging -58.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 94.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $4.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1002837 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) recorded performance in the market was 23.24%, having the revenues showcasing 49.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.77M, as it employees total of 36 workers.

Analysts verdict on Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Safe-T Group Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1377, with a change in the price was noted +0.5100. In a similar fashion, Safe-T Group Ltd posted a movement of +41.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 898,615 in trading volumes.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Safe-T Group Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Safe-T Group Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.13%, alongside a downfall of -42.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 53.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.57% during last recorded quarter.