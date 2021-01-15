Recent Change of -5.09% in the Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE), which is $41.95 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $44.9999 after opening rate of $44.86 while the lowest price it went was recorded $42.11 before closing at $44.20.

Recently in News on January 11, 2021, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination with ChargePoint, Inc.. Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) (“Switchback”) announced today that the registration statement on Form S-4 (File No: 333-249549) (as amended, the “Registration Statement”) relating to the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with ChargePoint, Inc. (“ChargePoint”) has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Switchback’s Class A common stock is currently traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “SBE.” Upon closing of the Business Combination, the post-combination company is expected to be renamed “ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.” and the Class A common stock is expected to continue trading on the NYSE under the new symbol “CHPT.”. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $46.30 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $34.05 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation shares are logging -15.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 347.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.38 and $49.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1375030 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) recorded performance in the market was 10.28%, having the revenues showcasing 197.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.39B.

Market experts do have their say about Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.26, with a change in the price was noted +30.99. In a similar fashion, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation posted a movement of +303.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,304,524 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)

Raw Stochastic average of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.28%. The shares increased approximately by 10.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 197.64% during last recorded quarter.