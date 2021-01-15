InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.80

Let’s start up with the current stock price of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV), which is $0.89 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.90 after opening rate of $0.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.842 before closing at $0.87.

Recently in News on October 26, 2020, InVivo Therapeutics Announces Closing of $15.0 Million Public Offering. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: NVIV) today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 18,750,000 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu thereof), together with warrants to purchase up to 18,750,000 shares of common stock at a combined effective price to the public of $0.80 per share (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrant. The gross proceeds from this offering were $15.0 million, before deducting the placement agent fees and offering expenses payable by InVivo Therapeutics. You can read further details here

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9847 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.7503 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) full year performance was -89.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares are logging -91.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $10.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1285922 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) recorded performance in the market was 7.86%, having the revenues showcasing -37.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.09M, as it employees total of 6 workers.

The Analysts eye on InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9415, with a change in the price was noted -0.5035. In a similar fashion, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -36.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,111,021 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NVIV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)

Raw Stochastic average of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.61%.

Considering, the past performance of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.36%, alongside a downfall of -89.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.14% during last recorded quarter.