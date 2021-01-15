Here is why Azul S.A. (AZUL) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.42%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Azul S.A. (AZUL), which is $22.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $22.7178 after opening rate of $20.92 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.81 before closing at $20.28.

Recently in News on December 8, 2020, Azul Reports November 2020 Traffic. Azul S.A., “Azul”, (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the best airline in the world according to Tripadvisor, announces today its preliminary traffic results for November 2020. You can read further details here

Azul S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.80 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $19.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) full year performance was -47.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Azul S.A. shares are logging -50.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 318.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.30 and $44.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2153055 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Azul S.A. (AZUL) recorded performance in the market was -2.76%, having the revenues showcasing 59.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.40B, as it employees total of 8671 workers.

The Analysts eye on Azul S.A. (AZUL)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Azul S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.14, with a change in the price was noted +10.61. In a similar fashion, Azul S.A. posted a movement of +91.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,049,709 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Raw Stochastic average of Azul S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.51%.

Considering, the past performance of Azul S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 79.24%, alongside a downfall of -47.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 11.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 59.87% during last recorded quarter.