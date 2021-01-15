GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $9.50

For the readers interested in the stock health of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF). It is currently valued at $10.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.75, after setting-off with the price of $11.64. Company’s stock value dipped to $11.51 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.61.

Recently in News on January 14, 2021, GrafTech Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Existing Stockholder. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) (“GrafTech” or the “Company”) today announced that an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Brookfield Business Partners LP, members of the Brookfield consortium that has a majority ownership interest in GrafTech, intends, subject to market conditions, to offer 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech common stock in an underwritten secondary offering. The selling stockholder will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. GrafTech is not offering any shares of common stock in the offering. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

GrafTech International Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.00 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $10.05 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) full year performance was -0.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GrafTech International Ltd. shares are logging -21.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.56 and $13.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2999356 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) recorded performance in the market was 8.91%, having the revenues showcasing 56.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.06B, as it employees total of 1346 workers.

Analysts verdict on GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GrafTech International Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.08, with a change in the price was noted +3.59. In a similar fashion, GrafTech International Ltd. posted a movement of +53.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,732,696 in trading volumes.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of GrafTech International Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.25%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GrafTech International Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.28%, alongside a downfall of -0.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 56.68% during last recorded quarter.