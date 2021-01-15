Gear up for the change! Curis Inc. (CRIS) has hit the volume of 2117067

At the end of the latest market close, Curis Inc. (CRIS) was valued at $10.54. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.56 while reaching the peak value of $12.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.41. The stock current value is $11.79.

Recently in News on January 14, 2021, Curis to Present at B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Investor Conference. Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that James Dentzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curis, will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Investor Conference on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 11:00 am ET. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Curis Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.45 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $8.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) full year performance was 601.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Curis Inc. shares are logging 6.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1801.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.62 and $11.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2117067 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Curis Inc. (CRIS) recorded performance in the market was 43.96%, having the revenues showcasing 806.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 896.39M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Curis Inc. (CRIS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Curis Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.10, with a change in the price was noted +10.65. In a similar fashion, Curis Inc. posted a movement of +934.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,869,251 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Curis Inc. (CRIS)

Raw Stochastic average of Curis Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.15%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Curis Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 899.15%, alongside a boost of 601.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 806.92% during last recorded quarter.