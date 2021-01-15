Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $146.81

At the end of the latest market close, Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) was valued at $208.83. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $207.04 while reaching the peak value of $216.22 and lowest value recorded on the day was $206.50. The stock current value is $196.41.

Recently in News on January 14, 2021, Enphase Energy and Solar Optimum Expand Partnership to Include Battery Storage. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that Solar Optimum, an Enphase Installer Network Platinum member, will start offering Enphase Storage systems, with a team dedicated to growing Enphase storage adoption and promoting Enphase’s all-in-one solar plus storage products as the premier home energy management solution. Solar Optimum has been an award-winning storage solutions provider since 2016 and has served solar customers in California since 2008. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Enphase Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $222.43 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $167.07 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) full year performance was 592.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enphase Energy Inc. shares are logging -11.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 813.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.49 and $222.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1365210 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) recorded performance in the market was 19.01%, having the revenues showcasing 91.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.19B, as it employees total of 577 workers.

Specialists analysis on Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Enphase Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 119.89, with a change in the price was noted +120.49. In a similar fashion, Enphase Energy Inc. posted a movement of +164.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,704,056 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ENPH is recording 0.87 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Trends and Technical analysis: Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Raw Stochastic average of Enphase Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.60%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 261.67%, alongside a boost of 592.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 91.64% during last recorded quarter.