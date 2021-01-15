Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) market price of $2.69 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ). It is currently valued at $2.69. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.30, after setting-off with the price of $2.30. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.23 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.19.

Recently in News on January 14, 2021, Update: Dogness 2L Programmable Automatic Dog & Cat Feeders Going to 1,600 Petco Retail Stores. Dogness International Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced it received formal initial orders for more than 4,000 units of its 2L programmable automatic dog and cat feeders from Petco, which operates 1,600 retail stores across the U.S. This order follows the successful fulfillment of Petco’s previous test program orders. Dogness announced the planned expansion of sales activities at Petco on November 24, 2020. You can read further details here

Dogness (International) Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.30 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $1.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) full year performance was 99.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dogness (International) Corporation shares are logging -21.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 246.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.78 and $3.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6778540 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) recorded performance in the market was 27.73%, having the revenues showcasing 150.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.75M, as it employees total of 288 workers.

Analysts verdict on Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dogness (International) Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.71, with a change in the price was noted +1.53. In a similar fashion, Dogness (International) Corporation posted a movement of +132.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 601,797 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DOGZ is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Dogness (International) Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.62%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Dogness (International) Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 119.11%, alongside a boost of 99.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 38.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 52.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 150.70% during last recorded quarter.