Do Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) beta value of 1.06 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT), which is $12.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.63 after opening rate of $12.16 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.16 before closing at $12.06.

Recently in News on December 30, 2020, Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Conference. Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Mark Wallace, and Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to participate at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 3:00 PM ET on January 7, 2021. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Uniti Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.63 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $11.44 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) full year performance was 49.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uniti Group Inc. shares are logging 0.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 157.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.86 and $12.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3332481 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) recorded performance in the market was 6.73%, having the revenues showcasing 24.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.91B, as it employees total of 899 workers.

Analysts verdict on Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Uniti Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.35, with a change in the price was noted +2.61. In a similar fashion, Uniti Group Inc. posted a movement of +26.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,212,347 in trading volumes.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Uniti Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.05%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Uniti Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.11%, alongside a boost of 49.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.70% during last recorded quarter.