CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Quarterly Performance is 33.27%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) was valued at $12.93. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.10 while reaching the peak value of $13.745 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.98. The stock current value is $13.66.

Recently in News on January 6, 2021, CNX Resources Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call Schedule. CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) will announce its financial results for Q4 2020 at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, January 28. At that time, CNX will issue a brief press release containing a link to presentation materials providing a Q4 2020 update, which will be available on CNX’s Investor Relations website. This release will be followed by a conference call and webcast. You can read further details here

CNX Resources Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.74 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $10.93 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) full year performance was 72.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CNX Resources Corporation shares are logging -3.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 220.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.26 and $14.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4144202 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) recorded performance in the market was 26.48%, having the revenues showcasing 33.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.05B, as it employees total of 467 workers.

Market experts do have their say about CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CNX Resources Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.46, with a change in the price was noted +2.39. In a similar fashion, CNX Resources Corporation posted a movement of +21.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,456,400 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNX is recording 0.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

Technical breakdown of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)

Raw Stochastic average of CNX Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.56%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of CNX Resources Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.47%, alongside a boost of 72.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.27% during last recorded quarter.