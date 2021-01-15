Boiling and ready to burst as Atlantic Power Corporation (AT) last month performance was 5.53%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Atlantic Power Corporation (AT). It is currently valued at $2.96. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.13, after setting-off with the price of $2.13. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.095 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.10.

Recently in News on January 15, 2021, Atlantic Power Agrees to be Acquired by I Squared Capital. – Common shareholders to receive US$3.03 per share in cash, representing a 48% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price per common share on the NYSE. You can read further details here

Atlantic Power Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.98 on 01/15/21, with the lowest value was $2.08 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT) full year performance was -11.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlantic Power Corporation shares are logging 16.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.70 and $2.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5623593 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlantic Power Corporation (AT) recorded performance in the market was 0.00%, having the revenues showcasing 3.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 189.10M, as it employees total of 266 workers.

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atlantic Power Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.04, with a change in the price was noted +0.87. In a similar fashion, Atlantic Power Corporation posted a movement of +41.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 355,475 in trading volumes.

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Atlantic Power Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.31%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Atlantic Power Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording 0.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.94%, alongside a downfall of -11.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.96% during last recorded quarter.