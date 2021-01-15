Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Profit Margins posted 1.10% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS). It is currently valued at $34.45. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $35.34, after setting-off with the price of $35.25. Company’s stock value dipped to $34.39 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $35.22.

Recently in News on December 28, 2020, Altice USA Announces Final Results of Its Tender Offer. Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) (“Altice USA” or the “Company”) announces today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer to repurchase up to $2.5 billion of its Class A common stock which expired at one (1) minute after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, December 21, 2020. Based on the final count by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (“AST”), the Depositary for the tender offer, 64,613,479 shares of Class A common stock were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the final purchase price of $36.00 per share, including shares that were tendered through notices of guaranteed delivery. You can read further details here

Altice USA Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.14 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $34.39 for the same time period, recorded on 01/14/21.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) full year performance was 19.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altice USA Inc. shares are logging -10.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.95 and $38.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3468141 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) recorded performance in the market was -9.03%, having the revenues showcasing 23.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.80B, as it employees total of 10700 workers.

Analysts verdict on Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.49, with a change in the price was noted +7.93. In a similar fashion, Altice USA Inc. posted a movement of +29.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,372,618 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATUS is recording 34.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 33.94.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Altice USA Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.38%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Altice USA Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.53%, alongside a boost of 19.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.04% during last recorded quarter.