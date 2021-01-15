Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 23.01M

At the end of the latest market close, Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) was valued at $114.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $103.50 while reaching the peak value of $137.98 and lowest value recorded on the day was $101.00. The stock current value is $109.00.

Recently in News on January 13, 2021, Affirm Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Affirm, a more flexible and transparent alternative to credit cards, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock at a price of $49.00 per share. Affirm is offering 24,600,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on January 13, 2021 under the symbol “AFRM” and the offering is expected to close on January 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Affirm has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,690,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering to Affirm, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Affirm, are expected to be approximately $1.2 billion, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Affirm Holdings Inc. shares are logging -21.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $90.01 and $137.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3939618 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) recorded performance in the market was 18.20%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.95B, as it employees total of 916 workers.

The Analysts eye on Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Technical rundown of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Considering, the past performance of Affirm Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.20%.