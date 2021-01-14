Why is QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) down -24.38% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) was valued at $3.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.08 while reaching the peak value of $3.12 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.015. The stock current value is $3.04.

Recently in News on January 14, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of NK, RNET, HMSY, and QEP Mergers. Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

QEP Resources Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.12 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $2.34 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) full year performance was -24.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, QEP Resources Inc. shares are logging -25.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1058.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $4.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5700208 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) recorded performance in the market was 27.20%, having the revenues showcasing 228.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 743.83M, as it employees total of 248 workers.

Market experts do have their say about QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the QEP Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.48, with a change in the price was noted +1.72. In a similar fashion, QEP Resources Inc. posted a movement of +130.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,940,456 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QEP is recording 0.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.57.

Technical breakdown of QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)

Raw Stochastic average of QEP Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.58%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of QEP Resources Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 115.60%, alongside a downfall of -24.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 228.05% during last recorded quarter.