Why is Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) down -17.70% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) was valued at $19.59. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $19.47 while reaching the peak value of $21.01 and lowest value recorded on the day was $19.47. The stock current value is $20.93.

Recently in News on January 12, 2021, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 9:00 AM ET. You can read further details here

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.01 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $17.99 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) full year performance was -17.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are logging -19.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 288.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.39 and $26.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4666128 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) recorded performance in the market was 11.33%, having the revenues showcasing 63.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.73B, as it employees total of 58 workers.

The Analysts eye on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pebblebrook Hotel Trust a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.48, with a change in the price was noted +8.95. In a similar fashion, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted a movement of +74.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,841,893 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PEB is recording 0.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.72.

Technical rundown of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Raw Stochastic average of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.51%.

Considering, the past performance of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 75.29%, alongside a downfall of -17.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 63.90% during last recorded quarter.